Indian Army BSc Nursing entrance exam admit card released

Indian Army has released the admit card for the BSc Nursing entrance exam scheduled on July 28. The admit cards are available on the official website of joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Download admit card

"The admit cards for the computer based examination for selection of candidates to BSc Nursing course 2021 have been released. Any queries may be addressed to plan.plan15@nic.in," the army has said.

The exam will be held in two shifts. It will comprise questions from general English, general intelligence, science (biology, physics and chemistry). The exam will carry a total of 150 marks. There will be no negative marking.

The BSc nursing course in Indian Army is only for female candidates. The course is for 4 years and will be offered in colleges of nursing of Armed Forces Medical Services.

On completion of the nursing training which is of 4 years, the candidates will be granted permanent or short service commission in the military nursing service.

A total of 220 seats will be filled.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON