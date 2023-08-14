Home / Education / Admissions / ISBF invites applications for London School of Economics' acclaimed courses

ISBF invites applications for London School of Economics' acclaimed courses

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 14, 2023 02:31 PM IST

Candidates enrolled in these courses will graduate with a University of London degree, the institute has informed.

The Indian School of Business & Finance (ISBF) has invited applications for undergraduate and postgraduate courses which are based on the curriculum of the London School of Economics (LSE). Candidates enrolled in these courses will graduate with a University of London degree, the institute has informed.

ISBF invites applications for London School of Economics' acclaimed courses (Representational image)(Unsplash)
The cohort will start in September 2023.

“By choosing ISBF, students gain access to the esteemed LSE curriculum, which empowers them to explore diverse fields such as Economics, Finance, Business, and Management. The curriculum is thoughtfully designed by LSE faculty, ensuring a world-class educational experience,” ISBF said in a press statement.

The institute further informed that it offers students a chance to obtain a 1-year work permit in either London or New York.

Students enrolled in these courses will attend summer school at the LSE and the top 5 performers from India are given the academic achievement awards which waives their 2nd year registration and examination fee, it added.

For more information regarding the curriculum, application process, eligibility criteria etc, interested candidates can visit the institute website, isbf.edu.in.

