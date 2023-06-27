JAC Delhi Counselling 2023: Round 1 seat allotment result releasing tomorrow at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

Joint Admission Committee, Delhi will release JAC Delhi Counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment result on June 28, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the round 1 seat allotment result through the official site of JAC Delhi at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. JAC Delhi Counselling 2023: Round 1 seat allotment result releasing tomorrow (HT file)

Candidates with JEE Main CRL rank upto 60000 can go for physical reporting after payment of seat acceptance fee till June 30. Candidates with CRL rank upto 15000 can report to the colleges till July 5, 2023 and candidates above CRL rank 15000 can report till July 6, 2023.

Candidates may freeze their allotted seat after provisional admission if they do not want any upgradation of seat/institute as per their filled choices till July 6, 2023.

JAC Delhi Counselling 2023: How to check round 1 seat allotment result

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of JAC Delhi at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

Click on JAC Delhi Counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.