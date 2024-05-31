JAC Delhi Counselling 2024 registration begins at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in, direct link to apply here

Joint Admission Committee has started the registration process for JAC Delhi Counselling 2024 on May 31, 2024. Candidates can apply online for JAC Delhi B.Tech. and B.Arch. Counselling through the official website of JAC Counselling at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. JAC Delhi Counselling 2024 registration begins, direct link to apply here

The last date to apply online through the official website it till June 23, 2024. All candidates seeking admission to the engineering programs at DTU, IGDTUW, IIIT Delhi, NSUT and DSEU, and architecture at NSUT and IGDTUW can apply online.

JAC Delhi Counselling 2024: Documents required to register

All interested candidates will have to upload the following documents at the time of registration given below:

Class 12 or equivalent marksheets

Class 10 certificate or equivalent examination as a proof of date of birth.

Bonus point documents

Category certificates

PD sub category

Defence Sub category

Kashmiri Migrant

Cancelled Bank Cheque copy

JAC Delhi Counselling 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JAC Delhi Counselling at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

Click on JAC Delhi Counselling 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill the application form and make the application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee is ₹1500/- + transaction charges. The fee can also be paid in cash by selecting ‘payment in cash/payment at SBI branch” during payment mode selection on payment page opened while clicking on payment option. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JAC Delhi Counselling.