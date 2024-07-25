JEECUP Counselling 2024: Round 2 seat allotment results shortly at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, steps to check here

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to declare the JEECUP Counselling 2024 2nd round seat allotment results today, July 25, 2024. Candidates who registered and filled in their choices can check the seat allotment results on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP Counselling 2024: Round 2 seat allotment results will be out today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Steps to download results are given here, (HT file image)

Following the declaration of results, candidates will be able to make online fee deposits for seat acceptance cum counselling fees from July 26 to July 30, 2024 up to 5 PM.

Also read: IIT Delhi launches certificate programme in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Design, details inside

The schedule for other important events for the second round is as follows:

Second round online balance fee deposit for Government / Aided/ PPP Polytechnic Institutes (only for seat allotted candidates): July 26 to July 31, 2024.

The withdrawal of allotted seat by candidates: August 1, 2024.

Notably, the choice filling for the third round will be held from August 2 to August 4, 2024. The round 3 seat allotment results will be out on August 5, 2024.

Also read: International astronomers discover super Jupiter orbiting in solar system, IIT Kanpur professor part of team

JEECUP Counselling 2024: How to check round 2 seat allotment results

Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the JEECUP Counselling 2024 round 2 seat allotment result link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The round 2 seat allotment results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Also read: CUET UG 2024: Delay in result announcement leaves students and institutes dazed

Notably, round 1 choice filling for qualified candidates began on July 12 and ended on July 14, 2024. The seat allotment result for Round 1 was declared on July 15, 2024. The online fee deposit for seat acceptance cum counselling fee for seat allotted candidates was done from July 16 to July 19, 2024.

For more related details candidates can visit the official website.