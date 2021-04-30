IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Admissions / JIPMAT 2021: NTA extends registration date, check details here
JIPMAT 2021: NTA extends registration date, check details here(HT FILE)
JIPMAT 2021: NTA extends registration date, check details here(HT FILE)
admissions

JIPMAT 2021: NTA extends registration date, check details here

JIPMAT 2021 registration date has been extended by NTA. Candidates can apply for the examination through the official site of JIPMAT on jipmat.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 03:44 PM IST

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration date for JIPMAT 2021. The last date to apply for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test, JIPMAT 2021 has been extended till May 31, 2021, Candidates can apply online through the official site of JIPMAT on jipmat.nta.nic.in.

The decision to extend the registration date was taken after the Agency received many requests from students and the hardships faced by them due to the COVID19 epidemic.

The correction window will open on June 5 and will close on June 10, 2021. Candidates can make changes including center, cities of examination, etc. Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted up to 05.00 pm and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) up to 11.50 pm, as per the official notice.

Candidates belonging to General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL)/ EWS as per Central List will have to pay 2000/- as application fees, candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST) /PwD category and transgender will have to pay 1000/- as application fees.

The examination will be conducted on June 20, 2021 from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam will comprise of multiple choice questions and will be held in Computer Based test mode. A total of 100 questions will be asked and each question will carry 4 marks making it to 400 marks. One mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national testing agency joint admission test education nta.ac.in + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP