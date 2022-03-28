Home / Education / Admissions / JKCET 2022: Register at jkbopee.gov.in, check dates here
admissions

JKCET 2022: Register at jkbopee.gov.in, check dates here

  • The Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance (CET Engineering)-2022 Test registration process is underway apply till April 7.
JKCET 2022: Register at jkbopee.gov.in, check exam date here
JKCET 2022: Register at jkbopee.gov.in, check exam date here
Updated on Mar 28, 2022 03:54 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

The registration process for Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance (CET Engineering)-2022 Test is underway. Candidates can apply online at the official website of J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) at www.jkbopee.gov.in. The last date of registration for JKCET 2022 is April 7.

The JKCET 2022 exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on May 22. The JKCET 2022 application fee is 1200. Candidates can pay the application fee using net banking, credit card, or debit card.

Here's the direct link to apply

JKCET 2022: Know how to register

Visit the JKCET 2022 official website at jkbopee.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the CET Engineering tab

Fill the application form

Upload required documents

Pay the application fee in online mode

Submit the application form and take print out.

For any assistance/guidance in this respect, applicants can contact the Help Desk of the BOPEE's I.T. Section at 0194-2437647 / 0194-2433590 / 0191-2479371 / 0191-2470102 and/or email helpdeskjakbopee@gmail.com during office hours and working days only.

Check notification below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
entrance exam for undergraduate admission ug admission form
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out