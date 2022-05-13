JMI UG, PG Admissions 2022: Jamia Millia Islamia extends registration date

Jamia Millia Islamia has extended the registration date for JMI UG, PG Admissions 2022. The last date to register for undergraduate and postgraduate courses have been extended till May 25, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can apply online through the official site of JMI on jmi.ac.in.

The decision to extend the last date was taken after last date CUET admission form date was extended. As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, the last date to fill the online application form has been extended for all JMI Post Graduate/Under Graduate /PG Diploma/Advanced Diploma/Diploma programmes and Foreign Nationals/NRI wards except Ph.D. programmes for the Academic Session 2022-2023 from May 13 to May 25, 2022.

The applicants who have applied for JMI programmes under CUET are also required to fill the JMI registration form at the university examinations website till May 25, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the admission session can follow these simple steps given below.

JMI UG, PG Admissions 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of JMI on jmicoe.in.

Click on ‘Apply for UG/PG/BTech/BArch/ DIP/ ADP/ PGD/ NRI’ link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can click on new registration link.

Fill in the registration details and click on submit.

Enter the login details and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.