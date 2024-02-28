Jawaharlal Nehru University will end the JNU MBA 2024 registration process on February 28, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for JNU MBA Admissions 2024 can do it through the official website of JNUEE at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. JNU MBA 2024: Last date to apply today, link here

The eligibility criteria include CAT 2023 registration details and score. Candidates who want to apply for the MBA admissions should have appeared in the CAT 2023. Each applicant applying for admission in the MBA programme must submit his/her CAT registration number and CAT score.

JNU MBA 2024: How to apply

All the interested and eligible candidates can apply online by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of JNUEE at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Click on JNU MBA 2024 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and fill the login details.

Once done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹2000/- for General category/ EWS/ OBC and ₹1000/- for SC/ ST/ PWD category.

JNU will use CAT score for shortlisting the applicants for GD and PI for the MBA programme. Based on the CAT score merit, the number of applicants shortlisted for GD and PI will be at least seven times the number of seats in each category. The final list weightage includes 70% weightage of CAT score, 10% of Group Discussion and 20% of Personal Interview. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JNU.