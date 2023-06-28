Home / Education / Admissions / JNU MBA Admission through CAT 2023: Registration reopens at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, link here

JNU MBA Admission through CAT 2023: Registration reopens at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, link here

HT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 28, 2023

JNU MBA Admission through CAT 2023 registration reopens. Candidates can apply through direct link given below.

Jawaharlal Nehru University has reopened the registration process for JNU MBA Admission through CAT 2023 on June 28, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for admission to MBA programme for 2023-24 through CAT– 2023 can do it through the official site of JNUEE at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

The registration process has opened today and will close on July 12, 2023. A total of 51 seats will be filled for MBA programs in the University.

Candidates who want to take admission in the MBA programme must have appeared in the CAT conducted by IIMs. The applicant must submit CAT registration number and CAT score. JNU will use CAT score for shortlisting the applicants for GD and PI for the MBA programme.

JNU MBA Admission through CAT 2023: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of JNUEE at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
  • Click on JNU MBA Admission through CAT 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 2000/- for General category/ EWS/ OBC applicants and 1000/- for SC/ST/PWD category candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JNU.

