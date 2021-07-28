JNUEE 2021: Registration begins on jnuexams.nta.ac.in, check schedule here

National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for JNUEE 2021 on July 27, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination can apply online through the official site of JNUEE on jnuexams.nta.ac.in. The last date to apply for the examination is till August 27, 2021.

Applicants can opt for a maximum of three fields of study of their choice for the same level of Programme for appearing in the Entrance Examination. Single Application Form should indicate order of preference of fields of study for admission. The complete schedule of JNUEE 2021 is given in the table below.

JNUEE 2021: Complete Schedule here

Opening date of registration July 27, 2021 Closing date of registration August 27, 2021 Correction window opens September 1 to September 3, 2021 Downloading of admit card September 8, 2021 Date of examination September 20, 21, 22, 23

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The mode of exam is LAN Based CBT and the pattern will be multiple choice questions. The medium of paper will be in English.

NTA conducts JNUEE for admission to various courses offered at Jawaharlal Nehru University for the academic year 2021-22 in CBT Mode.