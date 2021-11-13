Home / Education / Admissions / JNV Class 9 Admissions 2021: NVS extends registration date till November 15
JNV Class 9 Admissions 2021 registration date has been extended. Candidates can apply for Class 9 admissions through the direct link given below. 
Published on Nov 13, 2021 03:51 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has extended the registration date for JNV Class 9 Admissions 2021. The last date to register for Class 9 admissions for lateral entry test has been extended till November 15, 2021. Candidates can register online through the official site of NVS on nvsadmissionclassnine.in.

Only those candidates who are studying Class VIII during the Academic Session 2021-22 in one of the Govt./Govt. recognized schools of the district where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is functioning and where admission is sought, are eligible for admission in Class 9. To apply for the exam, candidates can follow the simple steps given below. 

Direct link to register here 

JNV Class 9 Admissions 2021: How to register 

  • Visit the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya on navodaya.gov.in.
  • Click on JNV Class 9 Admissions 2021 Test link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have register themselves or login to the account.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection test for admission will be conducted on April 9, 2022, in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of concerned district/ any other centre allotted by NVS.

