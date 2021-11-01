JNV Class 9 LEST 2022: Application deadline extended till Nov 15

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has extended the registration deadline for JNVST 2022 for Class IX. The last date of the registration for class 9 Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST) 2022 has been extended up to 15th November 2021. Candidates who have not registered yet can apply online through the official website of NVS on navodaya.gov.in.

Earlier, the last date to register for Class IX was October 31. The Selection Test for admission to Class 9 will be conducted on Saturday, the 09th April, 2022 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of the concerned district/ any other centre allotted by NVS.

Here is the direct link to apply

JNV Class 9 LEST 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the link that reads, "CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT ONLINE APPLICATION FORM FOR CLASS IX LATERAL ENTRY SELECTION TEST 2022. THE LAST DATE TO APPLY IS 15.11.2021."

A new window will be displayed on the screen.

Fill the application form.

Key in all the required details.

Submit the application form.

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.