Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will close the registration process for JNVST Class 9, 11 Admission 2026 on October 7, 2025. Parents, guardians and candidates who want to apply for the admission process can find the registration link on the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. JNVST Class 9, 11 Admission 2026: Last date to apply today at navodaya.gov.in, direct links here (HT File)

The selction test will be held on February 7, 2026.

Eligibility Criteria For Class 9: Only those candidates who are bonafide residents of the district concerned where wish to apply and should have resident of the same district. The candidate must be born between n 1stMay 2011 to 31st July 2013 (both days inclusive). Complete eligibility can be checked on prospectus.

For Class 11: The candidate must be studying in Class X from a Govt./ Govt. recognized school (affiliated to CBSE or any other State Education Board/ other Govt. recognized Board) of the District where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is located during the academic session 2025-26 (April 2025 to March 2026 session)/ 2025 (January to December 2025 session). Candidate should be born between June 1, 2009 to July 31, 2011 (both days inclusive).

Direct link to apply for Class 9 Direct link to apply for Class 11 JNVST Class 9, 11 Admission 2026: How to apply To apply for Class 9, 11 selection test candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

2. Click on JNVST Class 9, 11 Admission 2026 links available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NVS.