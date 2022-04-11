JNVST Class VI Admit Cards 2022 released, here's how to download and direct link

JNVST Class VI Admit Cards 2022: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit cards for Class VI entrance test of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs). The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) will be held on April 30, 2022 from 11:30am to 1:30pm in one phase will for all JNVs.

The entrance test will have three sections with only objective type questions. Candidates will be asked to answer 40 questions of mental ability, 20 from Arithmetic section and 20 questions from Language section. The mental ability test will be of 60 minutes and have 50 marks. The arithmetic and language test will be of 30 minutes duration each. Each of these two sections will carry 30 marks each.

Candidates can download their admit cards for the selection test from the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

<strong>JNVST Class VI admit cards download link</strong>

NVS class 6 Admit card : How to check

1. Visit the official website of NVS at navodaya .gov.in

2. On the homepage, Click on the link that reads ‘ download NVS class 6 Admit card

3. Key in credentials and submit

4. Download and print admit cards

JNVs are co-educational residential schools fully financed and administered by Government of India through an autonomous organization, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.