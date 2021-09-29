JNVST Result 2021 for Class 6 declared on navodaya.gov.in, direct link here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has declared JNVST Result 2021 for Class 6 on September 28, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 6 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test can check their respective results on the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in.

The examination for Class 6 was conducted on August 11, 2021 at 62 exam centers across the country. A total of 2,41,7009 candidates had registered for the selection test. The selection test was again conducted on September 26 for the District Sheopur and Shivpuri of Madhya Pradesh State. Out of the total number of students registered, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will select 47,320 candidates in 11,182 centres.

JNVST Result 2021 for Class 6: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya on navodaya.gov.in.

Click on JNVST Result 2021 for Class 6 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Vidyalaya Samiti has also released the application form for admission. The application form is available on the official website. Candidates who have cleared the exam can download the form for the admission round.