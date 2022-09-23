Home / Education / Admissions / JoSAA 2022 round 1 seat allotment result today, here’s how to check

JoSAA 2022 round 1 seat allotment result today, here’s how to check

Published on Sep 23, 2022 08:40 AM IST

JoSAA 2022 round 1 seat allotment result will be released today, September 23, 2022. The steps to check the list can be checked below.

JoSAA 2022 round 1 seat allotment result today, here’s how to check(Agencies/file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Joint Seat Allocation Authority will release JoSAA 2022 round 1 seat allotment result on September 23, 2022. The seat allocation result will be available at 10 am today. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the result through the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in. JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2022 Live Updates

As per the notice, the online reporting that includes fee payment / document upload / response by candidate to query (if required) by September 26, 2022. The last date day to respond to the query is till September 27, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the result through these simple steps given below.

JoSAA 2022 round 1 seat allotment result: How to check

  • Visit the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.
  • Click on JoSAA 2022 round 1 seat allocation result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your seat allocation result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have registered for JoSAA 2022 counselling will obtain seats in any of the IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other GFTIs. No agency other than JoSAA 2022 is responsible for joint seat allocation to the seats at the IITs/NIT+.

education news
