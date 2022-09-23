Home / Education / Admissions / JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2022 Live Updates: Round 1 list released, check here
JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2022 Live Updates: Round 1 list released, check here

Updated on Sep 23, 2022 10:36 AM IST

JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2022 Live Updates: Round 1 seat allotment result released today, September 23, 2022. The latest updates can be checked below. 

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2022 Live Updates: Joint Seat Allocation Authority has announced JoSAA 2022 round 1 seat allocation result today, September 23, 2022. The Round 1 seat allocation result will be announced for all those candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round. To check the result, candidates will have to visit the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in. 

Candidates who have registered for JoSAA 2022 counselling will obtain seats in any of the IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other GFTIs. No agency other than JoSAA 2022 is responsible for joint seat allocation to the seats at the IITs/NIT+. 

The online reporting including payment of fees, uploading of documents and response by candidate to query (if required) can be done till September 26, 2022. The last date day to respond to the query is till September 27, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check latest updates below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 23, 2022 10:36 AM IST

    JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2022

    It is the candidate’s responsibility to login to the JoSAA portal and check if a seat is allocated in a given round of seat allocation.

  • Sep 23, 2022 10:31 AM IST

    JoSAA Counselling 2022: Check fee details 

    JoSAA Counselling 2022 fee details link 

  • Sep 23, 2022 10:27 AM IST

    Joint seat allocation authority: Eligibility criteria for seat allocation 

    A candidate may be eligible for seat allocation based on one, two, three or all four examinations, viz., JEE (Advanced) 2022, JEE (Main) 2022 B.E. / B. Tech. Paper, JEE (Main) 2022 B.Arch. Paper, and JEE (Main) 2022 B.Plan. Paper.

  • Sep 23, 2022 10:21 AM IST

    JoSAA 2022 counselling: What next? 

    Now, JoSAA seat allotment result has been released. Candidates can appear for online reporting including payment of fees, uploading of documents and response by candidate to query (if required) from September 23 to September 26, 2022. The last date day to respond to the query is till September 27, 2022.

  • Sep 23, 2022 10:19 AM IST

    JoSAA 2022 seat allotment: Steps to check 

    Visit the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

    Click on JoSAA 2022 round 1 seat allocation result link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your seat allocation result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Sep 23, 2022 10:16 AM IST

    JoSAA Seat Allotment Result: Credentials required 

    JEE Main application number

    Password

    Security Pin 

  • Sep 23, 2022 10:08 AM IST

    JoSAA certificates: Seat allocation list released

    Seat allocation list has been released. The direct link is given below. 

    Check seat allocation result 

  • Sep 23, 2022 10:06 AM IST

    JoSAA counselling 2022: Know about category and gender 

    While allocating a seat, the category is considered first followed by the gender. For example, consider an OBC-NCL female candidate with a valid GEN rank.

  • Sep 23, 2022 10:01 AM IST

    JoSAA counselling 2022 date

    The online reporting including payment of fees, uploading of documents and response by candidate to query (if required) can be done till September 26, 2022. The last date day to respond to the query is till September 27, 2022.

  • Sep 23, 2022 09:56 AM IST

    JoSAA counselling: Seat allocation process 

    Seat allocation in IITs is based on JEE (Advanced) 2022 rank and seat allocation in NIT+ system is based on JEE (Main) 2022 rank. 

  • Sep 23, 2022 09:50 AM IST

    JoSAA official website

    josaa.nic.in

  • Sep 23, 2022 09:45 AM IST

    JoSAA result: Joint Seat Allocation to be done by JoSAA

    No agency other than JoSAA 2022 is responsible for joint seat allocation to the seats at the IITs/NIT+

  • Sep 23, 2022 09:40 AM IST

    JoSAA result 2022: About CSAB

    Central Seat Allocation Board [CSAB] 2022 frames the policies and norms for seat allocation to NITs, IIEST, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other-GFTIs. CSAB 2022 also frames the rules and policies for seat allocation for CSAB special vacant seat filling round(s) including CSAB supernumerary counseling and CSAB NEUT counseling.

  • Sep 23, 2022 09:35 AM IST

    JoSAA result time: Only 30 minutes to go

    JoSAA result time is only 30 minutes to go. The result will be announced at 10 am today, September 23, 2022. 

  • Sep 23, 2022 09:30 AM IST

    JoSAA result today: Distribution of seats 

    The total intake (i.e., number of seats) for an academic program is distributed into different Program-Sections. These are OPEN, GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, OPEN-PwD, GEN-EWS-PwD, OBC-NCL-PwD, SC-PwD, and ST-PwD.

  • Sep 23, 2022 09:25 AM IST

    JoSAA round 1 result: How to check 

    Visit the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

    Click on JoSAA 2022 round 1 seat allocation result link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your seat allocation result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Sep 23, 2022 09:20 AM IST

    JoSAA schedule 2022

    Online reporting: fee payment / document upload / response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 1): September 23- September 26, 2022

    Last day to respond to query (Round 1): September 27, 2022

  • Sep 23, 2022 09:15 AM IST

    JoSAA seat allotment: Where to check 

    JoSAA seat allotment result can be checked by candidates at josaa.nic.in. This is the only official website to check the Round 1 seat allotment result. 

  • Sep 23, 2022 09:10 AM IST

    JoSAA seat allotment result: Time of release of result 

    The JoSAA seat allotment result will be released at 10 am today, September 23, 2022. The list can be checked by all registered candidates through the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in. 

  • Sep 23, 2022 09:05 AM IST

    JoSAA counselling: Round 1 seat allotment result today 

    JoSAA counselling Round 1 seat allotment result will be released today, September 23, 2022. The time of release of the allotment list is 10 am. 

New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
