JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2022 Live Updates: Round 1 list released, check here
JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2022 Live Updates: Round 1 seat allotment result released today, September 23, 2022. The latest updates can be checked below.
JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2022 Live Updates: Joint Seat Allocation Authority has announced JoSAA 2022 round 1 seat allocation result today, September 23, 2022. The Round 1 seat allocation result will be announced for all those candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round. To check the result, candidates will have to visit the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.
Candidates who have registered for JoSAA 2022 counselling will obtain seats in any of the IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other GFTIs. No agency other than JoSAA 2022 is responsible for joint seat allocation to the seats at the IITs/NIT+.
The online reporting including payment of fees, uploading of documents and response by candidate to query (if required) can be done till September 26, 2022. The last date day to respond to the query is till September 27, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check latest updates below.
Sep 23, 2022 10:36 AM IST
JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2022
It is the candidate’s responsibility to login to the JoSAA portal and check if a seat is allocated in a given round of seat allocation.
Sep 23, 2022 10:31 AM IST
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Check fee details
Sep 23, 2022 10:27 AM IST
Joint seat allocation authority: Eligibility criteria for seat allocation
A candidate may be eligible for seat allocation based on one, two, three or all four examinations, viz., JEE (Advanced) 2022, JEE (Main) 2022 B.E. / B. Tech. Paper, JEE (Main) 2022 B.Arch. Paper, and JEE (Main) 2022 B.Plan. Paper.
Sep 23, 2022 10:21 AM IST
JoSAA 2022 counselling: What next?
Now, JoSAA seat allotment result has been released. Candidates can appear for online reporting including payment of fees, uploading of documents and response by candidate to query (if required) from September 23 to September 26, 2022. The last date day to respond to the query is till September 27, 2022.
Sep 23, 2022 10:19 AM IST
JoSAA 2022 seat allotment: Steps to check
Visit the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.
Click on JoSAA 2022 round 1 seat allocation result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your seat allocation result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Sep 23, 2022 10:16 AM IST
JoSAA Seat Allotment Result: Credentials required
JEE Main application number
Password
Security Pin
Sep 23, 2022 10:08 AM IST
JoSAA certificates: Seat allocation list released
Seat allocation list has been released. The direct link is given below.
Sep 23, 2022 10:06 AM IST
JoSAA counselling 2022: Know about category and gender
While allocating a seat, the category is considered first followed by the gender. For example, consider an OBC-NCL female candidate with a valid GEN rank.
Sep 23, 2022 10:01 AM IST
JoSAA counselling 2022 date
The online reporting including payment of fees, uploading of documents and response by candidate to query (if required) can be done till September 26, 2022. The last date day to respond to the query is till September 27, 2022.
Sep 23, 2022 09:56 AM IST
JoSAA counselling: Seat allocation process
Seat allocation in IITs is based on JEE (Advanced) 2022 rank and seat allocation in NIT+ system is based on JEE (Main) 2022 rank.
Sep 23, 2022 09:50 AM IST
JoSAA official website
josaa.nic.in
Sep 23, 2022 09:45 AM IST
JoSAA result: Joint Seat Allocation to be done by JoSAA
No agency other than JoSAA 2022 is responsible for joint seat allocation to the seats at the IITs/NIT+
Sep 23, 2022 09:40 AM IST
JoSAA result 2022: About CSAB
Central Seat Allocation Board [CSAB] 2022 frames the policies and norms for seat allocation to NITs, IIEST, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other-GFTIs. CSAB 2022 also frames the rules and policies for seat allocation for CSAB special vacant seat filling round(s) including CSAB supernumerary counseling and CSAB NEUT counseling.
Sep 23, 2022 09:35 AM IST
JoSAA result time: Only 30 minutes to go
JoSAA result time is only 30 minutes to go. The result will be announced at 10 am today, September 23, 2022.
Sep 23, 2022 09:30 AM IST
JoSAA result today: Distribution of seats
The total intake (i.e., number of seats) for an academic program is distributed into different Program-Sections. These are OPEN, GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, OPEN-PwD, GEN-EWS-PwD, OBC-NCL-PwD, SC-PwD, and ST-PwD.
Sep 23, 2022 09:25 AM IST
JoSAA round 1 result: How to check
Sep 23, 2022 09:20 AM IST
JoSAA schedule 2022
Online reporting: fee payment / document upload / response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 1): September 23- September 26, 2022
Last day to respond to query (Round 1): September 27, 2022
Sep 23, 2022 09:15 AM IST
JoSAA seat allotment: Where to check
JoSAA seat allotment result can be checked by candidates at josaa.nic.in. This is the only official website to check the Round 1 seat allotment result.
Sep 23, 2022 09:10 AM IST
JoSAA seat allotment result: Time of release of result
The JoSAA seat allotment result will be released at 10 am today, September 23, 2022. The list can be checked by all registered candidates through the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.
Sep 23, 2022 09:05 AM IST
JoSAA counselling: Round 1 seat allotment result today
JoSAA counselling Round 1 seat allotment result will be released today, September 23, 2022. The time of release of the allotment list is 10 am.