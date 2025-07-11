The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will release JoSAA 2025 seat allotment result for round 5 on July 11, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can find the direct link to check on the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in. JoSAA 2025 seat allotment result for round 5 releasing today at josaa.nic.in, here's how to check(Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)

The online reporting with fee payment/ document upload and response by the candidate to the query will be done from July 11 to July 14, 2025. The last date for fee payment is July 14, 2025. The resolution of fee payment issues, if any/ last date to respond to queries is July 15, 2025.

Candidates can intiate to withdraw seats and exit from seat allocation process from July 12 to July 14, 2025 and the last day to respond to withdrawal query is July 15, 2025.

JoSAA 2025 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

2. Click on the JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 5 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JoSAA counselling is conducted for admissions to 127 institutes for the academic year 2025-26. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 47 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JoSAA.