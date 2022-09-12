JoSAA Counselling 2022 registration begins today on josaa.nic.in, details here

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Joint Seat Allocation Authority or JoSAA will begin the registration process for IIT, NIT counselling 2022 today, September 12. Candidates who have qualified in JEE Main or Advanced, 2022 can apply for admission on josaa.nic.in 10 am onwards.

Taking part in JoSAA counselling is must for candidates seeking admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs and other government-funded technical institutions.

While both JEE Main and JEE Advanced qualified candidates can apply for JoSAA counselling, those who want to secure IIT admission must have qualified in JEE Advanced 2022. Results of JEE Advanced was announced on September 11 at jeeadv.ac.in.

For JoSAA counselling 2022, candidates can register, fill choices of preferred institutions and courses September 12 onwards. JEE Advanced AAT candidates can apply from September 17.

JoSAA will release two mock allotment lists on September 17 and 19 based on candidates' choices. They can lock their choices from September 20. Registration and choice filling process for round 1 will end on September 21.

JoSAA 2022 round 1 seat allotment result will be published on September 23. After that, candidates can report online for admission at their preferred institution up to September 26.

There will be five more rounds in JoSAA counselling followed by 2 special rounds of CSEB counselling, which is for the NIT+ system only.