JoSAA Counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment results tomorrow on josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Joint Seat Allocation Authority will announce seat allotment result for the first round of counselling tomorrow, September 23. Candidates who have applied for admission to IITs, NITs and other institutes through JoSAA counselling will be able to check results on josaa.nic.in.

The application and choice filling process for round 1 was closed on September 21.

Previously, JoSAA published two mock allotment lists based on choices filled by candidates.

Candidates who are allotted seats in round 1 will have to report for admission from September 23 to 26.

There will be six rounds of JoSAA counselling this year. Round 2 seat allotment result will be published on September 28.

After the six rounds of JoSAA counselling, two special rounds of CSAB counselling will take place, which is only for the NIT+ system.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2022 has been set up by the central government to manage and regulate seat allocation for admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year 2022-23. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). Admission to all the academic programs offered by these institutes will be made through a single platform.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON