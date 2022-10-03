Home / Education / Admissions / JoSAA Counselling 2022 round 3 seat allotment result announced, direct link

JoSAA Counselling 2022 round 3 seat allotment result announced, direct link

Published on Oct 03, 2022 05:11 PM IST

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Candidates can check their allotment status on josaa.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced round 3 seat allotment results. The link to check JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result is now available on josaa.nic.in.

Candidates can check their allotment status using application number of JEE Main and date of birth.

Selected candidates can report online for admission by paying the required fee and uploading documents by October 6. They can withdraw seats or exit from this round from October 4 to 6.

After declaration of JoSAA counselling 2022 round 3 results, candidates have to complete online report through fee payment, document upload, etc by October 6.

JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result direct link

How to check JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result

Go to the official website, josaa.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link for round 3 seat allotment result.

On the login page, enter your JEE Main login details.

Submit and view result.

JoSAA counselling is held for admission to IITs, NITs and other participating government institutions. The counselling process will have three more rounds. Seat allotment result for JoSAA rounds 4, 5, and 6 will be announced on October 8, 12 and 16, respectively.

After JoSAA counselling ends, two more rounds for admission to NIT+ seats under CSAB will take place.

