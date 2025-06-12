Joint Seat Allocation Authority will end the registration process for JoSAA Counselling 2025 today, June 12, 2025. Candidates who want to register online can find the direct link on the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in. The link to apply will be deactivated at 5 pm today. JoSAA Counselling 2025 registration ends today, apply at josaa.nic.in

As per the official schedule, the reconciliation of data, verification and validation by the JoSAA will be done on June 13, 2025. The Round 1 seat allocation result will be announced on June 14, 2025.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report online for fee payment/ document upload from June 14 to June 18, 2025. The last date of fee payment is June 18, 2025. The resolution of fee payment issues for candidates who have made payment attempts before the payment deadline is by June 19, 2025 and the last date to respond to query is June 20, 2025.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: How to register

To register online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

2. Click on JoSAA Counselling 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Once done, click on submit.

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Second mock seat allocation list out at josaa.nic.in, direct link to check here

Meanwhile, the second mock seat allocation list was released on June 11, 2025. The mock seat allocation 2 list has been released based on the choices filled- in by candidates as on June 10, 2025, 17:00 IST. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JoSAA.