JoSAA Counselling 2025: Second mock seat allocation list out at josaa.nic.in, direct link to check here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jun 11, 2025 01:48 PM IST

JoSAA Counselling 2025 second mock seat allocation list has been released. The direct link to check the list is given here. 

Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released JoSAA Counselling 2025 second mock seat allocation list on June 11, 2025. Candidates who have filled their choices can check the list on the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Second mock seat allocation list out, direct link here
JoSAA Counselling 2025: Second mock seat allocation list out, direct link here

The mock seat allocation 2 list has been released based on the choices filled- in by candidates as on June 10, 2025, 17:00 IST. Candidates can lock their choices till June 11, 2025.

Direct link to check second mock seat allocation list 

JoSAA Counselling 2025: How to check second mock seat allocation list

To check the list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

2. Click on JoSAA Counselling 2025 second mock seat allocation list link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and the list will be displayed.

5. Check the list and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2025 concludes on June 12, 2025.

The Josaa will reconcile data, verify, and validate it on June 13, 2025.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Second mock allotment list released at josaa.nic.in, registration ends on June 12

The round 1 seat allocation result will be released on June 14, 2025. The online reporting which includes fee payment, document upload and response by candidate to queries will begin on June 14 and will end on June 18, 2025. The last date of fee payment for Round 1 is June 18, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JoSAA.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
