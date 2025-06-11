JoSAA Counselling 2025: Second mock allotment list releasing today at josaa.nic.in, registration ends on June 12

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will release the second mock seat allocation list based on the choices filled- in by candidates as on June 10, 2025, on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. When released, candidates who registered for the counselling process will be able to check the mock seat allocation-2 on the official website at josaa.nic.in. JoSAA Counselling 2025: Check the steps to download the second mock allotment list when released at josaa.nic.in. (Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)

The reconciliation of data, verification, and validation by JoSAA will be done on June 13, 2025.

Following this, the Round 1 seat allocation result will be released on June 14, 2025.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: How to check second mock seat allocation

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to to check second mock seat allocation:

Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link to check mock seat allocation-2 Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Check the mock seat allocation-2 list. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

Prior to this, the mock seat allocation-1 was released on June 9, 2025.

Registrations end on June 12

It may be mentioned here that the last date to apply for JoSAA Counselling 2025 is June 12, 2025. Candidates who are yet to submit their application forms must do so on the official website at josaa.nic.in, before the deadline.

