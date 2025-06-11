Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Second mock allotment list releasing today at josaa.nic.in, registration ends on June 12

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 11, 2025 11:16 AM IST

JoSAA Counselling 2025: JoSAA second mock allotment list 2025 will be published on Jun 11, 2025, at josaa.nic.in. The steps to download is given below. 

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will release the second mock seat allocation list based on the choices filled- in by candidates as on June 10, 2025, on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. When released, candidates who registered for the counselling process will be able to check the mock seat allocation-2 on the official website at josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Check the steps to download the second mock allotment list when released at josaa.nic.in. (Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)
JoSAA Counselling 2025: Check the steps to download the second mock allotment list when released at josaa.nic.in. (Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)

The reconciliation of data, verification, and validation by JoSAA will be done on June 13, 2025.

Also read: APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2025 declared at psc.ap.gov.in, 182 candidates qualify for interview round, direct link here

Following this, the Round 1 seat allocation result will be released on June 14, 2025.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: How to check second mock seat allocation

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to to check second mock seat allocation: 

  1. Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link to check mock seat allocation-2
  3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.
  4. Check the mock seat allocation-2 list.
  5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

Prior to this, the mock seat allocation-1 was released on June 9, 2025.

Also read: IIT Delhi to offer ‘B. Tech. in Design’ for JEE Advanced 2025 qualifiers, know about the four-year UG programme

Registrations end on June 12

It may be mentioned here that the last date to apply for JoSAA Counselling 2025 is June 12, 2025. Candidates who are yet to submit their application forms must do so on the official website at josaa.nic.in, before the deadline.

Also read: OJEE Results 2025 declared, direct link to download Odisha Joint Entrance Examination rank card

For more related details, candidates are can check the official website of JoSAA.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Admission News / JoSAA Counselling 2025: Second mock allotment list releasing today at josaa.nic.in, registration ends on June 12
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On