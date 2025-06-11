APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2025 declared at psc.ap.gov.in, 182 candidates qualify for interview round, direct link here

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission released the APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the the written examination of Group-I Services recruitment can download the results from the official website at psc.ap.gov.in. APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2025 has been released at psc.ap.gov.in. The direct link to check is given here.

A total of 182 candidates have qualified in the examination and will now appear for oral test or interview which will be conducted from June 23 to June 30, 2025. Individual call letters will be sent to the candidates shortly, the commission stated.

The official notification states, “It is hereby informed that on the basis of the Main (Written) Examination held from 03/05/2025 to 09/05/2025 in 04 District centers (13 venues) for Group-I Services (General/Limited) Recruitment vide Notification No: 12/2023 dated 08/12/2023, the candidates with the following Registered Numbers have been provisionally admitted for the ORAL TEST (Interview) as per terms and conditions of Notification No.12/2023, which will be held from 23/06/2025 to 30/06/2025 in the Office of the Commission, at New HOD’S Building, 2nd Floor, M.G. Road, Opp. Indira Gandhi Municipal Complex, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh-520010. If any candidate has any specific problem with any particular date for Interview, he/she can inform through mail to group1psc@gmail.com before 15/06/2025.”

The Main (Written) examination Group-I Services recruitment was held from May 3, 2025 to May 9, 2025 from 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM for all seven (07) papers at 4 district centres.

The exam included seven papers, two of which, like Telugu and English, are just qualifying in nature. The other five papers include Paper-I (General essay), Paper-II (History and Culture), Paper-III (Politics, Law, Ethics, governance, etc.), Paper-IV (Economy and Development of India and Andhra Pradesh), and Paper-V (Science, Tech, and EVS).

Additionally, each paper consists of 150 marks and is to be completed in 180 minutes.

The Main Examination consists of a total of 825 marks. Five subjects, excluding Telugu and English, are each evaluated for 150 marks, contributing to a total of 725 marks.

The Interview carries 75 marks.

APPSC Mains Result 2025: How to Download?

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the APPSC Mains Result 2025:

Visit the official website at psc.ap.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2025. Check the result PDF containing the registered numbers of candidates who qualified in the exam. Check your number from the list of numbers. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of APPSC.