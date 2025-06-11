ICMAI Intermediate & Final June 2025 exams begin today, here are important exam day guidelines to know

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India is set to conduct the ICMAI June Examination 2025 for Final, Inter, Foundation courses from today, June 11, 2025. ICMAI Intermediate, Final June 2025 exams begin from June 11, 2025. (HT File)

The examination will be held in two shifts on all days- final course examination will be held in first shift from 10 am to 1 pm and intermediate course examination will be held in second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates appearing for the exam must follow certain guidelines as prescribed by the ICMAI to ensure best performance. Some of these guidelines are as follows:

Spend not more than five minutes to select the questions you are likely to answer. Answer the easiest question first and in that order the rest. It is mandatory to answer the Compulsory Question. It is preferable to answer the fewer questions correctly and fully rather than more questions answered partially in each case, the ICMAI states. Answer the theory questions preferably last in the case of numerical subjects as these can be answered correctly in shorter periods quite often. If there is a question for which you do know the answer but do not have the time to write it fully, write a synopsis for the answer. This should be done, if required, only at the end of the answer sheet. Enter the examination hall with optimism and with a challenging spirit. Do not panic during the examination. Maintain total concentration on the subject matter, and forget the likely outcome of the examination. The ICMAI recommends you to take a deep breath before answering each question. Reserve the last 5 to 10 minutes for revision of your answer sheet.

Notably, the ICMAI Foundation examination will be held on June 14, 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The Institute has decided to conduct June 2025 Foundation Examination through offline OMR centre based.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of ICMAI.