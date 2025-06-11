TG TET June 2025 hall tickets releasing today at tgtet.aptonline.in, here's how to download

Department of School Education, Telangana is scheduled to release the hall tickets for TS TET June 2025 examination on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test will be able to download their admit cards from the official website of TS TET at tgtet.aptonline.in. TG TET June 2025 hall tickets will be released at tgtet.aptonline.in, The steps to download the TS TET admit card is given here. (HT file)

TS TET Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of TS TET at tgtet.aptonline.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the TS TET June 2025 Admit Card.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your TS TET Admit Card 2025 displayed on the screen.

5. Download the hall ticket and keep a printout for further use.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted from June 18 to June 30, 2025. TGTET-JUNE-2025 will be conducted Online as Computer Based Test (CBT) in two shifts on all days- first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

The exam will consist of two papers. Paper-I will be for those who intend to be a teacher for Classes I to V, Paper-II will be for those who want to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII. Those who want to be a teacher either for classes I to V or for classes VI to VIII will have to appear for both papers (Paper I and Paper II).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of DSE Telangana.