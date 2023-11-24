Karnataka AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023: Second round schedule out at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released the Karnataka AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023 second-round schedule. Candidates can check the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. Karnataka AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023: Second round schedule out

As per the schedule, the option entry by eligible candidates can be done from November 25 to November 27, 2023. The publication of second-round seat allotment results will be announced on November 27, 2023, after 8 pm. The payment of fees and downloading of admission orders can be done from November 28 to November 29, 2023. The last date for reporting to the colleges will be done till November 30, 2023.

Choice 2 candidates are participating by holding a seat allotted in the first round. Higher-order options will be displayed. Choice 3 candidates are participating without any seats. All the options entered by the candidates will be displayed. Candidates who have verified and got eligibility for the second round should enter the options for second round.

Karnataka AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023: How to fill options

To fill the options entry, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on the Karnataka AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Fill the options and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.

Official notice here