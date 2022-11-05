Home / Education / Admissions / Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 schedule released at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 schedule released at kea.kar.nic.in

Published on Nov 05, 2022 09:44 AM IST

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 schedule has been released. The schedule is available to candidates on the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 schedule released at kea.kar.nic.in(HT Representative Image)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Karnataka Examinations Authority has released Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022 schedule. The Round 1 schedule has been released and is available to candidates on the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the downloading of verification slip can be done from November 4 to November 6, 2022. The option entry by eligible candidates can be done from November 4 to November 6, 2022. The option entered by the candidate for the first round will remain same for the subsequent round of seat allotment. The candidates will not be allowed to enter options again.

Mock allotment results will be published on November 7, 2022 and provision to change option entry by eligible candidates can be done upto November 7, 2022. The first round allotment result will be announced on November 8, 2022 after 1 pm.

The round 1 counselling registration was closed on October 29, 2022. The seat matrix was released by the Authority on October 30, 2022. Candidates who want to check for more related details can visit the official site of KEA.

Official Schedule Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
education
education

