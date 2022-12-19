Karnataka UG AYUSH Counselling 2022: Registration begins, direct link here

Karnataka Examinations Authority have started the registration process for Karnataka UG AYUSH Counselling 2022 on December 19, 2022. The registration process has started today for admission to Medical/ Dental and also for UG AYUSH courses. Candidates can apply online through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the official notice, those Karnataka and non-Karnataka candidates who have already registered and completed the verification process for medical and dental courses need not apply once again for AYUSH courses. But candidates who have not applied earlier can register now. The registration link will be active from December 19 to December 20, 2022.

The document verification for online Karnataka candidates will be done on December 21, 2022. The non Karnataka candidates need not appear for document verification.

The notice reads that non Karnataka candidates will not be eligible for reservation. Hence, in the NEET UG exam, if they have scored the required minimum 50th percentile or above, fixed for general category as per the qualifying criteria, then only they are eligible to register for admissions through KEA or for any other seats. More related details can be checked on the official site of KEA.

