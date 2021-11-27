KCET 2021 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 declared, here’s direct link to check

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has declared KCET 2021 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 on November 27, 2021. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the result through the official site of KEA on kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the previous schedule, the exercise of choices by the candidates allotted seats in the first round can be done from November 27 to November 30, 2021, and payment of fees and downloading of admission orders can be done from November 29 to December 1, 2021. The direct link to check the result is given below.

KCET 2021 Seat Allotment Result: How to check

To check the first seat allotment result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of KEA on kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on the latest announcement section where the first seat allotment result link will be available.

Press the seat allotment result link and a new page will open.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

The first seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

