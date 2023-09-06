News / Education / Admissions / KCET 2023 round 2 seat allotment results today on kea.kar.nic.in, NEET UG out

KCET 2023 round 2 seat allotment results today on kea.kar.nic.in, NEET UG out

HT Education Desk
Sep 06, 2023 09:10 AM IST

KEA to announce seat allotment results for round 2 of UGCET/KCET 2023 counselling today. NEET UG round 2 results announced.

Karnataka Examinations Authority or KEA is going to announce seat allotment results for the second round of Ungergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET/KCET 2023) counselling today, September 6. Results of round 2 NEET UG counselling have been announced on kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka NEET UG round 2 allotment result link.

As per the recent KEA notification, “Seat allotment results for UGCET 2023 (Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary, Pharmacy, B.Sc-Nursing) courses will be published on 06.09.2023 after 8.00 pm.”

Candidates can check their KCET allotment status on the KEA website using CET numbers.

Further, KEA informed that candidates who have been allotted a dental seat have to cancel it. Only then they will be considered for the second round.

“Candidates' allotted dental seat will have to cancel the allotted dental seat before the process of seat allotment of UGCET 2023. Only then the candidate will be considered for second round of UGCET 2023 (Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary, Pharmacy, B.Sc. Nursing courses),” it said.

How to check KCET 2023 seat allotment result

  1. Go to kea.kar.nic.in.
  2. Open the UGCET 2023 tab given under admissions.
  3. Go to round 2 allotment results.
  4. Login with your CET number.
  5. Check your allotment result.

