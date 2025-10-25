Commissioner of Entrance Examination, Kerala has released rescheduled KEAM Counselling 2025 round 3 dates. Candidates who want to check the Round 3 schedule can find the notice on the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in. KEAM Counselling 2025: Round 3 dates rescheduled, provisional allotment result to be out on October 30

As per the rescheduled counselling schedule, the facility for Option Confirmation /Deletion /Re-arrangement for MBBS/BDS courses will be available on the website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations till October 28, 2025. The provisional allotment result will be out on October 30, 2025, based on the options received till October 28, 2025.

The final allotment for the third round will be published on October 31, 2025. Candidates can take admission based on this allotment till November 5, 2025.

The Candidates who wish to vacate the seats joined through Phase I and Phase II can exit their seats by forfeiting the Option Registration Fee on or before October 28, 2025.

KEAM Counselling 2025: How to download Round 3 schedule To check the counselling schedule candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click on KEAM Counselling 2025 round 3 dates notice available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

