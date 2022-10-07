Kerala NEET counselling 2022 begins, submit marks on cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala NEET Counselling 2022: Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has asked candidates to submit their NEET UG 2022 results in order to participate in the centralized counselling process for 85% state quota seats.

Candidates can do it through the KEAM candidate portal on cee.kerala.gov.in.

The window to submit marks will be available up to October 12, 4 pm.

“Candidates who have appeared in NEET (UG)-2022 and opting for admission to Medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha & Unani and Allied courses such as Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary and Fisheries shall have to submit online their NEET (UG)-2022 result details to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations for preparing the respective State rank lists,” an official statement said.

“Candidates who do not submit their NEET (UG) -2022 results to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations within the stipulated time shall not be considered for preparation of rank list for Medical & Medical Allied courses,” it added.

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to submit marks

Go to cee.kerala.gov.in Open ‘KEAM 2022-Candidate Portal’ and provide KEAM-2022 application number and password and submit. Click the Menu Item ‘NEET Result Submission’ and provide your NEET roll number, application number and date of birth. Verify details. If the details are correct, click the ‘Verified and Submit’ button. Take printout of ‘NEET Result Submission Report’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON