KVS Admission 2025: Balvatika 1 & 3 and Class 1 registration begins on March 7 at kvsangathan.nic.in, schedule here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan begins the KVS Admission 2025 registration process on March 7, 2025. The Balvatika 1 & 3 and Class 1 registration will begin tomorrow from 10 am onwards. Parents and guardians can apply for the admission round through the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. KVS Admission 2025: Balvatika 1 & 3 and Class 1 registration begins on March 7

The last date to apply for Balvatika 1 & 3 and Class 1 is March 21, 2025. The declaration of provisional lists of selected and waitlisted registered candidates will be displayed on March 25 for Class 1 and March 26 for Balvatika. The second provisional list will be displayed on April 2 and the third provisional list will be available on April 7, 2025.

As per the official notice, the minimum age for admission in Class-I will be 6 years. Reckoning of age for all Classes shall be as on 31.03.2025. Reservation of seats will be as per KVS Admission Guidelines 2025-26 and age for Balvatika-1, 2 & 3 will be 3 to 4 years, 4 to 5 years and 5 to 6 years respectively as on 31.03.2025.

The registration process for fresh admissions, in Balvatika-2 & 3 (where online admissions are not taking place), Class II and above (except class XI), will start from April 2 at 10:00 am to April 11, 2025 up to 04:00 pm, if vacancies exist, in offline mode only. The duly filled up form needs to be submitted to the office of the Principal in the respective KV.

The declaration of the first provisional list for admission in Balvatika 2 and Class 2 onwards is on April 14, 2025. The admission for Balvatika 2 and Class 2 onwards will be done from April 18 to April 21, 2024 and the last date of admission for all classes except Class 11 is June 30, 2025.

The official notice reads, "List of children registered, list of eligible children, category-wise list of provisionally selected children, waiting list and subsequent lists to be compulsorily displayed on the website/social media handles like Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) of the Vidyalayas concerned, in addition to display on School’s Notice Board."