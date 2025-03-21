KVS Class 1 Admission 2025: Last date today to register at kvsangathan.nic.in, direct link to apply here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will close the registration process for KVS Class 1 Admission 2025 on March 21, 2025. The window to apply for Class 1 admission will close at 10 pm today. Parents and guardians can apply for the admission through the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.gov.in. KVS Class 1 Admission 2025: Last date today to register at kvsangathan.nic.in

A Child must be 6 years old for Class-I as on 31st March in the academic year in which admission is sought (Child born on 1st April should also be considered).

For Class I, certificate of proof of age in the form of a birth certificate issued by the authority competent to register births. This will include certificates from Notified Area Council / Municipality / Municipal Corporation extract about the date of birth from records of Village Panchayat, Military Hospital and service records of Defence personnel.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2025: How to apply

To apply online, parents and guardians can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

2. Click on KVS Admission 2025 notice available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will get the registration links for Class 1.

4. Click on the link and a new page will open.

5. Register online and login to the account.

6. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The declaration of provisional lists of selected and waitlisted registered candidates will be displayed on March 25 for Class 1. The second provisional list will be displayed on April 2 and the third provisional list will be available on April 7, 2025.

As per the information bulletin, out of the available seats of fresh admission 25% shall be reserved for Right to Education (Hereafter referred to as ‘RTE’) 15% shall be reserved for SC, 7.5% shall be reserved for ST and 27% seats shall be reserved for “OBC- Non-Creamy Layer”. (Hereafter referred to as “OBCNCL”).

The list of children registered, list of eligible children, category-wise list of provisionally selected children, waiting list and subsequent lists to be compulsorily displayed on the website/social media handles like Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) of the Vidyalayas concerned, in addition to display on School’s Notice Board. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KVS.