KVS Class 1 Admissions 2022: Third merit list releasing today, know how to check

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will release KVS Class 1 Admissions 2022 third merit list on May 10, 2022. Parents and guardians who have registered themselves for Class 1 admissions can check the list through the official site of KVS on kvsangathan.nic.in. The list will be released if seats remain vacant.

To check the third merit list candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

KVS Class 1 Admissions 2022: How to check third merit list

Visit the official site of respective KVS.

Click on About KVS and move to Directories.

Select Region of Vidyalaya and Vidyalaya where you apply

Click on search and the school details will be displayed on the screen.

Press the admission details link on the website under the Academics section of the Vidyalaya website.

The admission list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admission list and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The declaration of provisional select list of candidates as per priority service category for unreserved seats, if any is from May 6 to May 17, 2022.

The centre has scrapped the discretionary Member of Parliament (MP) quota for admissions to the Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and had issued revised admission guidelines on April 25. Other than the MP quota, the KVS has also made changes in other quotas including 100 children of Ministry of Education employees.