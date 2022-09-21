LBS Centre Rank List 2022 released for Nursing & Paramedical courses, check here

LBS Centre for Science and Technology has released LBS Centre Rank List 2022 released for Nursing & Paramedical courses. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check the rank list through the official site of LBS Centre at lbscentre.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can follow these simple steps to check the rank cards.

LBS Centre Rank List 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of LBS Centre at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in.

Click on LBS Centre Rank List 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your rank list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result link and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The list has been prepared by including those who have submitted the authentic documents to the LDS Director by due date. The final rank list will be published on September 24, 2022 after resolving the grievances on the said rank list. For more related details candidates can check the official site of LBS Centre.