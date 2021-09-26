Madhya Pradesh: College admission counselling list released

The degree admission counseling list in colleges in Madhya Pradesh has been released the state higher education department has said. Candidates can login using official credentials and participate in the admission process.

College fees can be deposited online.

Official website

“The list of college-level counseling for admission in the first year of graduation has been released. After seeing the merit list issued by the colleges on their login id, students can get admission in the college by depositing the fees online,” the higher education department has said in a tweet, originally in Hindi.

The colleges will release the list of vacant seats daily at 12 noon and the time for submission of the fee will be up to 11 am as per the list, the department has said.

महाविद्यालयों द्वारा रिक्त स्थानों के लिए प्रतिदिन 12:00 बजे मेरिट सूची जारी की जाएगी । ऑनलाइन शुल्क जमा करने का समय सूची अनुसार प्रतिदिन 11:00 बजे तक होगा । — Higher Education Department, MP (@highereduminmp) September 26, 2021

For postgraduate admission, the CLC phase will continue till September 30, the department has said.

This year onwards the state government has decided to conduct the college admissions in the state as per the New Education Policy released in 2020. Madhya Pradesh government will include 79 subjects in the list of UG courses that will be taught from this year onwards.