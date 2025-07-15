Search
MAH CET Counselling 2025: Pharmacy, MCA, M.E/M.Tech, B.E/B.Tech, MBA/MMS, B.Ed courses registration dates extended

MAH CET Counselling 2025 registration date extended for Pharmacy, MCA, M.E/M.Tech, B.E/B.Tech, MBA/MMS, B.Ed courses. The details can be checked here. 

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the registration dates for MAH CET Counselling 2025. The registration dates have been extended for Pharmacy, MCA, M.E/M.Tech, B.E/B.Tech, MBA/MMS, B.Ed courses. The official notices are available on the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

As per the official notice, the Pharmacy course registration date has been extended till July 21, 2025. The last date for MCA, M.E/M.Tech course has been extended till July 16, BPEd & MPEd. and B.Ed course has been extended till July 18, 2025.

MAH CET Counselling 2025: How to apply 

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. Click on the course link and login to the account.

3. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

4. Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.

