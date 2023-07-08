Home / Education / Admissions / MAH MBA/MMS 2023 Counselling registration date extended till July 14, apply at mba2023.mahacet.org.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 08, 2023 11:20 AM IST

MAH MBA/MMS 2023 Counselling registration date extended till July 14, 2023. Candidates can check official notice below.

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended MAH MBA/MMS 2023 Counselling registration date. The registration date has been extended till July 14, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of MAHACET at mba2023.mahacet.org.in.

MAH MBA/MMS 2023 Counselling registration date extended till July 14
Earlier the last date to apply was till July 7, 2023 and document verification was till July 8, both have been extended.

As per the revised schedule, document verification and confirmation of application form for admission by online mode can be done till July 15, 2023. Applications confirmed by Scrutiny Center after July 15, 2023 shall be considered only for Non CAP Seats.

MAH MBA/MMS 2023 Counselling: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of MAHACET at mba2023.mahacet.org.in.
  • Click on MAH MBA/MMS 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 1000/- for general category candidates for Maharashtra state, 800/- for reserve category candidates including SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS and PwD and 5000/- for NRI/OCI/PIO/FN Candidates.

Candidates who have registered for MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2023 are not required to pay any fees for registration for admission. However other candidates who have obtained score which is valid for admission in academic year 2023-23 in CAT, CMAT, XAT, ATMA, MAT, GMAT and have not registered for MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2023 are required to pay fees as given below only by Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI etc. through Online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MAHACET.

Official Notice Here 

Sign out