Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Registration date extended till June 3, apply at mahafyjcadmissions.in

School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra has extended the registration date for Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025. The last date to apply has been extended till June 3, 2025. Candidates who want apply for the admission process can find the direct link through the official website of School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra at mahafyjcadmissions.in. Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Registration date extended till June 3

As per the revised schedule, the provisional general merit list will be out on June 5, 2025. The submission of objections/correction requests in the provisional general merit list through 'grievance redressal' in student login can be done from June 6 to June 7, 2025. The finalization of general merit list will be done on June 8, 2025.

According to details released by the state school education department, the admission process for Class 11 is being held for over 20 lakh seats at 9,281 junior colleges and Arts, Commerce, and Science streams.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: How to register

To register online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of School Education and Sports Department at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

2. Click on Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account and fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra.