Maharashtra NEET 2023 1st state merit list today on cetcell.mahacet.org

Maharastra NEET UG 2023 1st Merit List: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the provisional merit list of NEET UG counselling for state quota seats today. Candidates who have applied for the first round of CAP counselling can check the list by visiting cetcell.mahacet.org. Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: First state merit list today on cetcell.mahacet.org

The CET Cell had revised the schedule for the first round and according to it group A candidates (MBBS/BDS) have to fill the online preference form by August 3, 6 pm.

The selection list for such candidates will be released on August 4 and they have to join physically at allotted institutions with original documents and fees between August 5 and 9 (up yo 5:30 pm).

Registration for round 2 (AYUSH and Allied courses only) will begin on August 4.

How to check Maharashtra NEET UG merit list

Go to cetcell.mahacet.org. Go to the CAP portal. Select NEET UG. Now, open the link to check the state merit list. Key in your credentials and login. Check the list and save the page.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON