Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 Counselling registration ends tomorrow, apply at cetcell.net.in

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will end the registration process for Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 Counselling tomorrow, August 14. Candidates can register online through the official website at cetcell.net.in.

Candidates can pay the registration fee of ₹3000 and pay the security deposit till August 15. Candidates have to upload all the Colored Scan Original Documents by August 16. The seat matric will be released on August 14.

From August 15 to August 17, 2023, you can fill out the online preference/choice form. The general list will be published and the common provisional state merit list on August 17, 2023. The first selection list will be declared on August 18, 2023. Candidates can physically join the colleges with all original documents from August 18 to August 21, 2023.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai at mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Register yourself and log in to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.