Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 choice filling to begin today at mahacet.org

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will begin Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 choice filling on August 24, 2023. Candidates who want to fill the choices can do it through the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org. Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 choice filling to begin today

As per the schedule, the online preference/ choice filling process of eligible candidates can be done till August 26, 2023. The declaration of second selection list of NEET UG 2023 will be done on August 29, 2023. Physical Joining and Filling of Status Retention form with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque at the allotted college will be done from August 30 to September 3, 2023.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to fill choices

To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the choices and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The last date to resign Round 2 Joined seats with forfeiture of registration fees as per Information Brochure is till September 8, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MAHACET.

