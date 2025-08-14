Maharashtra NEET UG round 1 allotment result announced, here’s what candidates need to do next

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has announced the NEET UG CAP round 1 provisional allotment result for MBBS and BDS admissions. Candidates can check the Maharashtra NEET UG selection list at cetcell.mahacet.org. Maharashtra NEET UG round 1 allotment result announced (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Ahead of this, the CET Cell released the provisional merit list and seat matrix for MBBS and BDS courses.

Candidates had to fill out their preferences for MBBS and BDS courses by August 9.

Maharashtra NEET UG allotment result 2025: Direct link

What's next?

Next, the selected candidates need to complete physical joining, fiill the of status retention form with all original documents and fees.

This can be done from August 14 to 22 (excluding August 15).

“Candidates as per allotment should report along with all original certificates and a set of attested photocopies of each document as per NEET UG 2025 brochure, at allotted college as per the schedule. The Dean/Principal should verify all the original documents before finalizing the admission. Candidate will have to compulsorily join the college and course so allotted, within prescribed period as per schedule by completing the requisite formalities. i.e., submission of all original documents and a set of attested photocopies of each document as per the list given in NEET-UG 2025 Information Brochure and payment of requisite fees in respective institution,” the CET Cell said.

How to check Maharashtra NEET UG allotment result 2025?

Go to cetcell.mahacet.org. Open the admission portal for the 2025-26 academic year. Go to undergraduate courses and then to NEET UG. Open the selection list and check your result.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced round 1 seat allotment results for MBBS and BDS admissions.

Candidates can report to the allotted institutions from today, August 14. For more information, they can check the MCC official website.