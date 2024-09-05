MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 registration from today at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start registrations for the second round of NEET UG Counselling 2024 today, September 5. NEET-qualified candidates who want to participate in the second round have to apply for it on mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG round 2 registration from today at mcc.nic.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The registration process will close at 12 pm on September 10. The fee payment facility will be available up to 3 pm on that day.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: How to apply for round 2

Go to mcc.nic.in. Open the registration link for the second round of counselling. Provide the required information and login. Fill the form. Upload documents, make payment of the registration fee. Submit your form and save a copy for future reference.

As per the examination schedule, processing of seat allotment for the second round will be done from September 11 to September 12.

Seat allotment results for the second round of counselling will be announced on September 13.

After the allotment result is declared, candidates can report at the institutions from September 14 to 20.

Institutes will verify and share the data of the joined candidates with the MCC from September 21 to 22.

The third round of MCC NEET UG counselling will begin on September 26 and end on October 13.

The online stray vacancy round for all India quota (AIQ) seats and seats at deemed universities, central universities (MBBS/BDS/BSc Nursing) will begin on October 16 and end on October 30. Check the NEET UG counselling schedule here.

Meanwhile, the Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will announce seat allotment results for the first round of NEET UG counselling today, September 5. The result will be available soon on aaccc.gov.in.

For more details about all India quota NEET UG counselling, candidates should visit the official website of the MCC at mccc.nic.in.