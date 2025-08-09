Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Choice filling date extended till today, seat allotment result to be out next week

Published on: Aug 09, 2025 08:37 am IST

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 choice filling date has been extended. The seat allotment result will be out next week at mcc.nic.in. 

Medical Counselling Committee has extended the choice filling facility for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025. Candidates who want to fill the choices can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Choice filling date extended till today, seat allotment result to be out next week
As per the revised schedule, the choice filling for Round 1 will end on August 9, 2025 at 11.59 pm. The choice locking for Round 1 will begin at 6 pm on August 9 and end at 11.59 pm on August 9, 2025. The seat allotment result will be available on August 11, 2025.

Direct link to fill choices 

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to fill choices

To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET UG counselling link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Now fill the choices as per your requirement and lock it.

5. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the Committee has announced two priority categories for Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates for the all-India quota (AIQ) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2025 counselling. MCC will allot seats under the NRI quota based on two systems- priority 1 and priority 2. The priority 1 category includes candidates who themselves are NRIs or children of NRIs. The priority 2 category candidates are first-degree or second-degree relatives of NRIs. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.

Revised Schedule here 

