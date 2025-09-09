Medical Counselling Committee will end the registration process for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 on September 9, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 registration ends today at mcc.nic.in, seat allotment on September 12

The choice filling link will also be deactivated at 11.55 pm today. The choice locking facility will be available from 4 pm to 11.55 pm today.

Candidates who registered for Round-1 and did not get any seat allotted are not required to register again. Also, candidates who have not reported in Round-1 need not register again.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to register for round 2

To apply online, eligible candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The processing of seat allotment will be done from September 10 to September 11, 2025. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on September 12, 2025. Candidates who have been allotted seats can report to the allotted institute or college from September 13 to September 19, 2025.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in round 2 can opt for willingness to upgrade from round 2 to round 3 for which they will have to physically report at the allotted college. The candidates who have been allotted seats in Round 2 but do not join the allotted seat will get their security deposit forfeited. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.